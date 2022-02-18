Accessibility links

NASA Celebrates Mars Rover's First Year on Job

NASA Celebrates Mars Rover's First Year on Job
NASA Celebrates Mars Rover's First Year on Job

NASA celebrates an anniversary on the Martian surface while a space-travel startup tumbles back to Earth. Russia helps refuel the International Space Station, and how a recent volcanic eruption could lead to faster tsunami warnings in the future. VOA's Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.

NASA celebrates an anniversary on the Martian surface while a space-travel startup tumbles back to Earth. Russia helps refuel the International Space Station, and how a recent volcanic eruption could lead to faster tsunami warnings in the future. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.

