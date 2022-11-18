NASA’s Mighty Moon Rocket at Long Last Launches

NASA once again makes moonshot history. Plus, the space agency’s astronauts take a stroll, and a piece of tragic space history found by accident. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Episodes
-
November 17, 2022
Pentagon Vows Ukraine Support; No Military Victory Likely Soon
-
November 17, 2022
Poland Explosion Overshadows G20 Bali Summit
-
November 16, 2022
Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
-
November 13, 2022
Documentary Shows War in Ukraine Through Eyes of Mariupol Survivors
-
November 11, 2022
Afghan Opium Cultivation Exploding Under Taliban Rule
-
November 10, 2022
Belarusian Musicians Tour US in Support of Ukraine
Facebook Forum