NASA Rover Working on Mars After Landing Successfully
NASA’s Perseverance rover is getting to work on Mars after Thursday’s successful – and suspenseful – landing on the red planet. Like millions around the world, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh watched event live, but from a Chicago planetarium otherwise closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Episodes
-
February 22, 2021
Mass Anti-coup Protests in Myanmar
-
February 22, 2021
USA Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Agreement
-
February 21, 2021
New WTO Head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
-
February 21, 2021
Rush Limbaugh Impact ...
-
February 20, 2021
Trump's Political Future ...
-
February 20, 2021
Farm Settlements Making Comeback