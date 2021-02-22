Accessibility links

NASA Rover Working on Mars After Landing Successfully
NASA Rover Working on Mars After Landing Successfully

NASA’s Perseverance rover is getting to work on Mars after Thursday’s successful – and suspenseful – landing on the red planet. Like millions around the world, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh watched event live, but from a Chicago planetarium otherwise closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

