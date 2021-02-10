Myanmar Protests ...
Tens of thousands of people in Myanmar continue to protest a military coup and to demand the release of the country’s democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Amid escalating confrontations, police have warned they may resort to live ammunition rounds, as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
