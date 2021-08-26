Muslim Community in Door to Door Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine
Despite COVID-19 vaccines being available to all South African adults, uptake remains low with just 20 percent of adults having received a first dose. The Muslim Association of South Africa is one of many groups combatting vaccine hesitancy by delivering jabs to doorsteps. Linda Givetash reports
