Muslim Community in Door to Door Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine

Muslim Community in Door to Door Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine
Muslim Community in Door to Door Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine

Despite COVID-19 vaccines being available to all South African adults, uptake remains low with just 20 percent of adults having received a first dose. The Muslim Association of South Africa is one of many groups combatting vaccine hesitancy by delivering jabs to doorsteps. Linda Givetash reports

