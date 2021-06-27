MDC Alliance Youth Leader Say Zimbabwe Youth Victims of Hope
Gift Ostallos Siziba, secretary general of the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly, says Zimbabwean youth are struggling to make ends meet in a nation being "held hostage" by the Zanu PF old guard. Siziba made these remarks Sunday at the opposition party's e-rally. (Video Credit: MDC Alliance)
