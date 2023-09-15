Accessibility links

Moroccan Quake Survivors Face Difficult Future

Moroccan Quake Survivors Face Difficult Future
Moroccan Quake Survivors Face Difficult Future

Families in Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains are still burying their dead a week after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake killed at least 2,900 people and injured more than 5,500. Hopes of finding survivors under the rubble are fading, though, leaving the looming problem of rebuilding homes and lives.

