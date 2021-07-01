Mopane Foundation Seeking Help to Drill Borehole to Benefit Disadvantaged Chldren
Nomsa Nekevane, director of Mopane Foundation International, says her organization is appealing for assistance in drilling a borehole in Bulawayo's Richmond suburb where they are keeping disadvantaged children, who can utilize water for agricultural purposes. She speaks with Gibbs Dube
Episodes
-
July 03, 2021
Mnangagwa Attends Kenneth Kaunda Funeral Service
-
July 02, 2021
Europe Youth Poverty ...
-
July 02, 2021
Slavery, Genocide Reparations ...
-
July 02, 2021
US Congress Capitol Attack ...
-
-
Facebook Forum