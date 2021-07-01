Accessibility links

Mopane Foundation Seeking Help to Drill Borehole to Benefit Disadvantaged Chldren

Nomsa Nekevane, director of Mopane Foundation International, says her organization is appealing for assistance in drilling a borehole in Bulawayo's Richmond suburb where they are keeping disadvantaged children, who can utilize water for agricultural purposes. She speaks with Gibbs Dube

