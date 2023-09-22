'Moms in Digital' Helps Togolese Women Learn Valuable Skills
A center in Lome, Togo, is offering free training to young unemployed mothers looking for a way to support their families. The goal of the “Moms in Digital” program is to get more women into digital careers. Amen Assignon has the story, narrated by Salem Solomon. Arzouma Kompaore contributed.
