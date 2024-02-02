Mnangagwa: We Are Taking care of Gukurahundi Atrocities
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says a program to bring closure to the Fifth Brigade atrocities of the 1980s in which an estimated 20,000 innocent people, mostly PF ZAPU people were killed is being conducted by traditional chiefs in Matabeleland. He made these remarks at the National Heroes Acre.
