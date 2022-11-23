Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Mnangagwa Says Political Parties Should Not Engage in Violence Ahead of 2023 General Elections

Mnangagwa Says Political Parties Should Not Engage in Violence Ahead of 2023 General Elections
Embed
Mnangagwa Says Political Parties Should Not Engage in Violence Ahead of 2023 General Elections

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:37 0:00
Direct link

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of The Nation Address in Mt. Hampden on Wednesday: "Tight monetary and fiscal policy measures to stabilize the economy and curtail speculative borrowing and other rent-seeking behavior, are bearing fruit." (Video: Ministry of Information)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG