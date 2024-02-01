Mnangagwa Says Govt Addressing Gukurahundi Atrocities
President Emmerson Mnangagwa told mourners at the National Heroes Acre during a burial ceremony of a former freedom fighter that his government is addressing Gukurahundi atrocities of the 1980s in which an estimated 20,000 people were killed by the Fifth Brigade. (Video: Mlodolozin Ndlovu)
