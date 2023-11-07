Mnangagwa Officially Opens Controversial Geo Pomona Dumpsite
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday officially opened the controversial Geo Pomona Dumpsite, which was being blocked by CCC councillors claiming that it was designed to enrich some politicians and not tackle the garbage collection crisis in the capital city, Harare. (Video: Mlondolozi Ndlovu)
Episodes
-
November 07, 2023
Some US Jews Question Israeli Military Tactics in Gaza
-
November 07, 2023
After a Month, Hostages' Families Ramp Up Pressure on Israeli Government
-
November 05, 2023
Recent Immigrants to Israel Find Themselves in War
-
November 05, 2023
Jewish, Muslim and Christian Communities Hold LA Vigil for Peace
-
November 05, 2023
Victims of Online Sextortion in Kenya Describe Ordeal
-
November 05, 2023
Russian Drones Destroy Ukrainian Grain Storage Facilities