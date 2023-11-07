Accessibility links

Mnangagwa Officially Opens Controversial Geo Pomona Dumpsite

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday officially opened the controversial Geo Pomona Dumpsite, which was being blocked by CCC councillors claiming that it was designed to enrich some politicians and not tackle the garbage collection crisis in the capital city, Harare. (Video: Mlondolozi Ndlovu)

