South Africa Crowns New Zulu King at Mega Party
A new Zulu King was formally enthroned as the head of South Africa's most influential traditional monarchy at a colorful ceremony Saturday attended by tens of thousands. President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a giant framed certificate officially recognizing the 48-year-old new ruler Misuzulu Zulu.
Episodes
-
October 31, 2022
Zimbabwe Recycler Aims to Turn Plastic Waste Into Useful Items
-
October 31, 2022
Residents Describe Horrors of Russia's Occupation of Kherson
-
October 30, 2022
Togo Targets COVID Relief With Satellites, Mobile Phones and AI
-
October 30, 2022
Hundreds of Journalists Have Fled Russia Since Start of Ukraine War
-
October 29, 2022
VP Chiwenga Praising Mnangagwa
-
October 29, 2022
Happening at Zanu PF Congress
Facebook Forum