South Africa Crowns New Zulu King at Mega Party

A new Zulu King was formally enthroned as the head of South Africa's most influential traditional monarchy at a colorful ceremony Saturday attended by tens of thousands. President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a giant framed certificate officially recognizing the 48-year-old new ruler Misuzulu Zulu.

