Militia Leaders Order Protesters to Leave US Embassy in Baghdad

Senior leaders of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq ordered a drawdown Wednesday of supporters surrounding the perimeter of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Protesters who burned trailers and smashed security cameras gathered after a U.S. airstrike killed members of the militia in Iraq. U.S. officials have said the strikes on Kataeb Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and command-and-control locations were in response to a rocket attack that killed a U.S. defense contractor last week. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has more.