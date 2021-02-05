Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Middle Income Nations Getting China, Russia COVID-19 Vaccines

Middle Income Nations Getting China, Russia COVID-19 Vaccines
Embed
Middle Income Nations Getting China, Russia COVID-19 Vaccines

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:12 0:00
Direct link

The first vaccines against COVID-19 have gone mostly to wealthier countries. Now, several middle-income countries are getting their shots.Many come from Chinese and Russian drug makers. But critics note that these developers have not been forthcoming with data on their vaccines' safety and efficacy.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG