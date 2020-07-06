Art of Mining in Underground Caves ...
The practice of mining precious metals and stones from the Earth dates as far back as recorded human history.The prized possessions of previous eras give clues to a culture’s technological advancement. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports on a mineral-mining operation recently discovered in caves in Mexico
Episodes
-
July 06, 2020
Trump 4 July Campaign
-
July 04, 2020
Campaign 2020- Virtual Convention Reality ...
-
July 04, 2020
LA Drive-Through Naturalization ...
-
July 04, 2020
Kenya Teenage Pregnancy
-
-
July 03, 2020
EU US Travel ...