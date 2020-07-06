Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Art of Mining in Underground Caves ...

Art of Mining in Underground Caves ...
Embed
Art of Mining in Underground Caves ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:50 0:00
Direct link

The practice of mining precious metals and stones from the Earth dates as far back as recorded human history.The prized possessions of previous eras give clues to a culture’s technological advancement. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports on a mineral-mining operation recently discovered in caves in Mexico

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG