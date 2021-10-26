The #MeToo Effect on Africa’s Women

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams takes a look at the effect of the #MeToo social movement on women in Africa. Our guests include Audrey Kawire Wabwire, media manager, Naasu Fofanah, an author and women’s rights activist and Rosebell Kagumire, editor of AfricanFeminism.com