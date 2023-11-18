Memorial Service for Slain CCC Pastor Masaya
A memorial service for the late CCC Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya was held at Mabvuku Grounds today before he was laid to rest at Mabvuku Cemetery. Masaya was abducted last Saturday and killed by state security agents who abducted him while he was campaigning for the forthcoming December by-elections.
