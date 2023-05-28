Accessibility links

Memorial Day Weekend Events in Washington Honor Soldiers' Ultimate Sacrifice




Memorial Day is a U.S. holiday dedicated to those who died while serving in America’s wars. To commemorate the day, which falls on the last Monday in May, people flock to Washington to decorate the graves of fallen military service members, attend parades and visit national monuments.

