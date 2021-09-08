Accessibility links

911 Anniversary: Flight 93 Memorial Transformation

911 Anniversary: Flight 93 Memorial Transformation

An abandoned strip mine near Shanksville, Pennsylvania is now home to the largest memorial related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh, who reported from the crash site of Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, and the days afterwards, reports on how the location has transformed.

