Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Re-Education Needed to Curb Covid-19 Spread, Says Zimbabwe Medical Expert

Re-Education Needed to Curb Covid-19 Spread, Says Zimbabwe Medical Expert
Embed
Re-Education Needed to Curb Covid-19 Spread, Says Zimbabwe Medical Expert

No media source currently available

0:00 0:08:47 0:00
Direct link

Epidemiologist Chido Dziva Chikwari tells Mike Hove of VOA Zimbabwe Service's youth program The Connection, that for Covid-19 cases to come down in Zimbabwe, the government should launch a campaign to re-educate citizens on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing and wearing masks.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG