Re-Education Needed to Curb Covid-19 Spread, Says Zimbabwe Medical Expert
Epidemiologist Chido Dziva Chikwari tells Mike Hove of VOA Zimbabwe Service's youth program The Connection, that for Covid-19 cases to come down in Zimbabwe, the government should launch a campaign to re-educate citizens on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing and wearing masks.
Episodes
-
August 07, 2020
Egypt Refugees Nile Dam ...
-
August 07, 2020
Blogger Urges Fellow Zimbabwe Youth To Help Stop Violence
-
-
August 06, 2020
US Floyd BLM Global Reaction ...
-
August 06, 2020
Hopewell Chin'ono Denied Bail
-
August 06, 2020
COVID Free County ...
Facebook Forum