The #MeToo Effect on Africa’s Women

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams takes a look at the effect of the #MeToo social movement on women in Africa. Guests include Audrey Kawire Wabwire, media manager at Human Rights Watch, Naasu Fofanah, an author and women’s rights activist and Rosebell Kagumire.

