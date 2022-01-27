The #MeToo Effect on Africa’s Women
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams takes a look at the effect of the #MeToo social movement on women in Africa. Guests include Audrey Kawire Wabwire, media manager at Human Rights Watch, Naasu Fofanah, an author and women’s rights activist and Rosebell Kagumire.
