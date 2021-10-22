MDC-T Youth Tormenting Thokozani Khupe's Former Bodyguard
Kudzanai Mashumba being tormented in Harare on Thursday by youth members of the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora for attempting to tell the press that the party leader is allegedly "stealing a lot of party funds." Mashumba was beaten up before he spoke to the media. What's your take on this?
