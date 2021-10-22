Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

MDC-T Youth Tormenting Thokozani Khupe's Former Bodyguard

MDC-T Youth Tormenting Thokozani Khupe's Former Bodyguard
Embed
MDC-T Youth Tormenting Thokozani Khupe's Former Bodyguard

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:12 0:00
Direct link

Kudzanai Mashumba being tormented in Harare on Thursday by youth members of the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora for attempting to tell the press that the party leader is allegedly "stealing a lot of party funds." Mashumba was beaten up before he spoke to the media. What's your take on this?

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG