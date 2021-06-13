Accessibility links

Mwonzora Sings Majaivana's Song Amid Allegations of Looting MDC-T Funds

Leader of the opposition MDC-T, Douglas Mwonzora, claims that it's not true that he stole funds in the run-up to the party's Extraordinary Congress to replace the late Morgan Tsvangirai. He told supporters that this has reminded him of Lovemore Majaivana's song 'Esambeni'. (Video: MDC-T)

