Mwonzora Sings Majaivana's Song Amid Allegations of Looting MDC-T Funds
Leader of the opposition MDC-T, Douglas Mwonzora, claims that it's not true that he stole funds in the run-up to the party's Extraordinary Congress to replace the late Morgan Tsvangirai. He told supporters that this has reminded him of Lovemore Majaivana's song 'Esambeni'. (Video: MDC-T)
