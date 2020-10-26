MDC Activists Urges Zanu PF to Drop Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabweans
An MDC activist, protesting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in Gaborone, Botswana, says Zanu PF should scrap sanctions imposed on local people. He says targeted sanctions imposed on some ruling party officials should not be lifted until there are tangible reforms. What's your take on this?
