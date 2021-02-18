Myanmar Protests ...
Thousands flooded Myanmar’s largest city Wednesday, staging demonstrations that shut down streets in Yangon. This is the third week of protests following a military coup that jailed leaders of the democratically elected party that won power in November. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
