Matatus Launch COVID-19 Tracing Program in Kenya

As Kenya sees a jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the country's colorful public transport buses, called matatus, have launched a progrm in the capital for passenger contact tracing. If a rider tests positive for the virus, other commuters will get an alert that they should go for testing.

