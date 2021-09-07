Mask Smiles ...

Accessibility links

Masks will be with us for a while longer, but even though our faces are covered, we can still smile. VOA’s Anna Nelson follows a photographer who’s taking pictures of New Yorkers with their masks on, capturing people’s “smizes” (when you smile with your eyes) from all walks of life.

