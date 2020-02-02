Maryland Town Hosts World's Largest Polar Bear Plunge for Charity
It's not for everyone, but if your idea of fun involves taking a plunge in icy water this may be your kind of event.That's exactly what some people did in Annapolis, Maryland, for a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Maryland. Participants raised money for people with intellectual disabilities.
Episodes
-
February 02, 2020
DC Carnival Queen Braves Social Stereotypes
-
-
February 02, 2020
Dancing, dancing ...
-
February 01, 2020
Dancing for Zimbabwe ...
-
February 01, 2020
Republicans Defeat Call for Witnesses in Trump Trial
-
February 01, 2020
Iowa Democrats Prep for Caucuses
Facebook Forum