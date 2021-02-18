Mars Landing ...
NASA’s Perseverance probe landed safely and on time on Mars, at 3:55 p.m. EST, Thursday, marking another success for the U.S. space agency.The nuclear-powered probe made its way through a harrowing landing process, deemed by some engineers as “seven minutes of terror” because it involves many issues
Episodes
-
February 19, 2021
Biden Administration Pledges to Improve Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines
-
February 19, 2021
Hotel Rwanda Trial ...
-
February 19, 2021
Biden Administration Moves to Expand USA Refugee Program
-
February 19, 2021
US Winter Storm -- USAGM
-
February 19, 2021
Nurses Preparing Vaccination Launch
-
February 18, 2021
First Ladies Fashion ...