Authorities in Zimbabwe say more than one third of girls in the country are married before the age of 18, and in some areas more than half are minors. Rights advocates are lauding a new law that criminalizes child marriage in Zimbabwe for that first time. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mbire, Zimbabwe. Camera - Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Rights Groups in Zimbabwe Hope New Law Will End Child Marriages
Episodes
-
May 07, 2022
Russia Braces for Effects of Energy Export Losses
-
-
May 05, 2022
Ukrainian Holocaust Survivors Flee to Israel
-
-
-
Facebook Forum