Mandela Day Blues as South Africans Worry About Ongoing Corruption
South Africans marked Nelson Mandela International Day to honor the anti-apartheid hero and late president's birthday on July 18. But almost 10 years after Mandela's death, the events stand in stark contrast to the socio-economic segregation and corruption that still haunt South Africa.
Episodes
July 19, 2023
Zimbabwe Opposition Turns to Door-to-Door Campaigns
July 18, 2023
Turkey Turns Up Pressure on Russia Over Grain Deal