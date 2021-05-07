Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Zimbabwe
Africa
USA
World
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
Indaba zesiNdebele
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
Nhau dzeShona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Latest Show
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Latest Program
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
Upcoming
19:00 - 19:30
Nhau dzeShona
19:30 - 20:00
Indaba zesiNdebele
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Video
Episodes
About
Mali Woman Gives Birth to 9 Babies
1 hour ago
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Mali Woman Gives Birth to 9 Babies
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:01:23
0:00
Direct link
240p | 3.3MB
360p | 4.7MB
480p | 7.0MB
720p | 22.3MB
1080p | 21.3MB
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies.
See comments
Facebook Forum
Episodes
May 07, 2021
Britain Sends 2 Warships to English Channel Over Fishing Dispute
May 07, 2021
India COVID-19 Crisis
May 07, 2021
Indian Diaspora Watching in Horror As Asian Nation Battles Devastating COVID-19 Surge
May 06, 2021
Indian American COVID Concerns
May 06, 2021
The Week in Space
May 06, 2021
VOA60 Africa- The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier, Dominic Ongwen, to 25 years in prison
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum