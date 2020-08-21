Mali President Steps Down
In a brief address on state TV, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday, hours after mutinous soldiers detained him and top officials from his government. Keita’s ouster followed weeks of large anti-government demonstrations in the capital, Bamako. #coup
