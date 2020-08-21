Accessibility links

Mali President Steps Down

In a brief address on state TV, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday, hours after mutinous soldiers detained him and top officials from his government. Keita’s ouster followed weeks of large anti-government demonstrations in the capital, Bamako. #coup

