Malawi Solar Mamas Changing Lives
A group of Malawi women are changing lives in villages that have long lived without power by installing and maintaining solar equipment in homes and schools. The women, known as the Solar Mamas, were trained in India as solar engineers. The solar power has helped rural students to study at night .
