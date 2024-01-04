Malawi Sends Workers to Israel as Critics Call for Transparency

Accessibility links

Malawi’s government is sending young people to work on Israeli farms amid the conflict with Hamas. Critics say the program is shrouded in secrecy and has exposed unemployment issues in the country. Human rights activists say young people are willing to take opportunities abroad, despite the risks.

