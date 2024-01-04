Malawi Sends Workers to Israel as Critics Call for Transparency
Malawi’s government is sending young people to work on Israeli farms amid the conflict with Hamas. Critics say the program is shrouded in secrecy and has exposed unemployment issues in the country. Human rights activists say young people are willing to take opportunities abroad, despite the risks.
Episodes
-
January 04, 2024
Job Sikhala in Court, Set to Appear Again Friday
-
January 01, 2024
Netanyahu: War on Hamas to Continue for ‘Many More Months’
-
December 30, 2023
Past Year Brought War to Middle East
-
December 30, 2023
Wars, Hunger, Climate Shocks: Is UN Up to the Challenge?
-
December 28, 2023
Syrian Immigrant Shopkeepers $1.75B Lottery Ticket
-
December 27, 2023
Fighting in Ukraine May Look Like Wars of Future, Say Military Experts
Forum