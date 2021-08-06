Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Malawi Paralympic Athlete ...

Malawi Paralympic Athlete ...
Embed
Malawi Paralympic Athlete ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:20 0:00
Direct link

Visually impaired athlete Taonere Banda was Malawi's first Paralympian to compete at the Games and is now training for the Tokyo Paralympics, which begin August 24. The 25-year-old runner is also supporting a campaign to ensure children with disabilities aren’t left behind in education.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG