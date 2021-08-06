Malawi Paralympic Athlete ...
Visually impaired athlete Taonere Banda was Malawi's first Paralympian to compete at the Games and is now training for the Tokyo Paralympics, which begin August 24. The 25-year-old runner is also supporting a campaign to ensure children with disabilities aren’t left behind in education.
