Malawi Returnees Suffering At Quarantine Centers
Malawi is struggling to quarantine migrant workers returning from South Africa who were being tested for COVID-19. At a facility this week, returnees upset over living conditions clashed with police, and authorities say about 20 returnees at the facility escaped. Lameck Masina reports.
