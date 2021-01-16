Accessibility links

Malawi Returnees Suffering At Quarantine Centers

Malawi is struggling to quarantine migrant workers returning from South Africa who were being tested for COVID-19. At a facility this week, returnees upset over living conditions clashed with police, and authorities say about 20 returnees at the facility escaped. Lameck Masina reports.

