Malawi Disability Fashion Show
Disabled fashion designers have long struggled against discrimination, especially in developing countries such as Malawi. To combat the problem, Malawian fashion brand House of Xandria on Saturday organized the country's first fashion show for people with disabilities. Lameck Masina reports
Episodes
-
September 08, 2021
COVID: Zimbabwe Teachers Strike
-
September 08, 2021
South Africa School Dropouts ...
-
September 07, 2021
Mask Smiles ...
-
September 07, 2021
9/11: Arlington Firefighter on Pentagon Plane Crash
-
September 06, 2021
Thailand Protests ...
-
September 06, 2021
9/11-Anniversary: Young New Yorkers