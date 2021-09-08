Accessibility links

Malawi Disability Fashion Show
Disabled fashion designers have long struggled against discrimination, especially in developing countries such as Malawi. To combat the problem, Malawian fashion brand House of Xandria on Saturday organized the country's first fashion show for people with disabilities. Lameck Masina reports

