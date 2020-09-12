Malawi Disabled Ability ...
A nine-year-old disabled boy in Malawi has shown his community that being born with physical challenges does not prevent you from doing many things. Talandira Kogoya was born with only one limb but has taught himself skills like riding a bicycle, playing football, and how to write.
