Malawi Abortion Law ...
Abortion is illegal in Malawi, unless the mother's life is at risk, but that doesn't stop an estimated 140,000 women per year having unsafe terminations that leave 12,000 women dead and countless others permanently scarred. Efforts to liberalize current abortion laws are facing resistance.
