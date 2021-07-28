Malawi 3 D Printed School ...
Students in Malawi have begun classes in what is being billed as the world's first 3D-printed school, constructed by joint venture group 14Trees. The Swiss-British group says the quick construction of computer-built schools can help alleviate a shortfall in classrooms in countries like Malawi.
