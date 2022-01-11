Madhuku Attacks Mnangagwa on Proclamation of By-election Dates
National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku says President Emmerson Mnangagwa failed to fully apply his mind when he proclaimed dates for the forthcoming by-elections as new Members of Parliament won't be able to have time to deliberate on crucial issues before the 2023 elections
