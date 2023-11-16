Accessibility links

Mabvuku Ward 21 Councillor Alexio Nyakudya on Killing of CCC's Pastor Tapfumaneyi by Suspected State Security Agents

Mabvuku councilor Alexio Nyakudya speaking about how they identified the body of Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was allegedly abducted and killed by state security agents. He says Masaya's body was identified by his wife. He was abducted while campaigning for the December parliamentary by-election

