Lovemore Madhuku: Punish Zanu PF for Crafting Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment Law
National Constitutional Assembly party leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, says local people should punish Zanu PF for crafting the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment Act, which empowers the president to extend the term of office of senior judges. It also drops the presidential running-mate clause.
