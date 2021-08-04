Madhuku on Party Formation, State Funding
National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku says once any person in Zimbabwe forms a party of their choice the next thing is that the state must make a mechanism to fund political parties. He says there is noting wrong for accepting the POLAD vehicle from President Mnangagwa.
