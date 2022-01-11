Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Lovemore Madhuku Says Parly By-elections Waste of State Resources

Lovemore Madhuku Says Parly By-elections Waste of State Resources
Embed
Lovemore Madhuku Says Parly By-elections Waste of State Resources

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:36 0:00
Direct link

Lovemore Madhuku, leader of the National Constitutional Assembly, says the holding of parliamentary by-elections in March this year is a waste of state resources. Madhuku says his party is not participating in the elections. Some lawmakers were recalled by some parties while others died.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG