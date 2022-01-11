Lovemore Madhuku Says Parly By-elections Waste of State Resources
Lovemore Madhuku, leader of the National Constitutional Assembly, says the holding of parliamentary by-elections in March this year is a waste of state resources. Madhuku says his party is not participating in the elections. Some lawmakers were recalled by some parties while others died.
