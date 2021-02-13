Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Impeachment Lockdown ...

Impeachment Lockdown ...
Embed
Impeachment Lockdown ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:53 0:00
Direct link

Washington, DC has a different look during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The Capitol area remains an ultra-high security zone, and nearby residents wonder if fortress-like security measures are permanent, given heightened political tensions in the country.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG