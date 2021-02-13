Impeachment Lockdown ...
Washington, DC has a different look during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The Capitol area remains an ultra-high security zone, and nearby residents wonder if fortress-like security measures are permanent, given heightened political tensions in the country.
