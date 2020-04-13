Lifted Lockdown Does Not Free Foreign Students in China
Some international students in China are feeling relieved as the lockdown in Wuhan, China, is being lifted after the COVID-19 outbreak. But they remain concerned about family back home as the virus has spread to more than 170 countries.Sahar Majid has more in this report narrated by Kathleen Struck.
